Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time, the white bot born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show and tell.

In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five icons who decided not to play ball – as you can see in the full halftime show video below:

Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row Records owner Snoop for the West Coast “to make some noise,” it was all California Love, literally and figuratively on the field for the much anticipated show Exactly 26 years after Tupac Shakur’s iconic All Eyez on Me album was released, the Dre produced tune had Inglewood’s jam packed SoFi Stadium on their feet and Mary J, Lamar and then Eminem kept the fans pumped.

Over 50 years after the now most popular musical genre in the world was born in the Bronx, N.W.A. alum Dre promised surprises leading into this weekend and the Grammy winner and crew delivered with protégé 50 Cent bringing 2003 banger In da Club to the daytime party.

Yet, despite a rousing version of his 2016 “Alright” hit from Kamar, the show looked like it was going to veer more VH-1 than MTV generationally.

However, by the time, Eminem popped up to unleash his Oscar winning Lose Yourself from 2002’s 8 Mile with help from Anderson Paak on drums and then go down on one knee as Dre tellingly played Tupac’s I Ain’t Aad at Cha, it was pretty obvious it won’t be taking half a century for hip-hop to be back at the Super Bowl halftime.

Or putt it this way, with an ambitious set of LA County up-close and personal, the wait for hip-hop to take centerstage has been too long and says far too much about the NFL, but the endgame of Sunday’s show certainly sought to make up for lost time. Rolling through one megahit after another, the Jay-Z produced show from the multi-platinum quintet may not have eclipsed the Gold medal of Prince’s legendary 2007 halftime performance, but it now holds the Silver.

Still, with NFL execs probably bursting an artery or two over Eminem’s very political move, the league may slap on a longer tap delay next time round.

For today, at a packed and mainly maskless SoFi Stadium already jacked up over the hometown Rams 13-10 lead over the Bengals, the big play for the big players of 1990s West Coast rap was almost destined to be a victory lap from the jump. On another level, expectations were pretty heightened before the traditional coin toss from gospel duo Mary Mary and the LA Philharmonic’s youth orchestra’s awe-inspiring performance of Black America’s unofficial national anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s high octane introduction of the game and the triumphant rendition of the National Anthem by country star Mickey Guyton.

Birthed out of the multi-year partnership between the NFL and Roc Nation to perfume the stench of racism that envelopes the league, this evening’s megastar filled halftime show dropped some serious rhymes and for most of the time walked a fine line in the much desired slot. Planting a primarily SoCal flag with Motor City native Marshall Mathers and Power Book II: Ghost star Blige awarded honorary City of Angels status, the approximately 12-minute concert looked to be technically a marvel but fairly middle of the road for America 2022.

Until Eminem made his move – which was clearly the classified plan. Watching NBC’s cameras whip off the MC’s kneel made it obvious this was not what the NFL thought was going to happen.

Still, it takes a lot of hits to exhume the ostracizing of ex-49ers quarterback Kaepernick for his protests against discrimination and brutality and, more recently, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit against the league.

As well as the tens of millions watching at home and on Peacock, the show took place front of a celeb rich crowd that included LA Lakers kingpin LeBron James, Oscar winners Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck plus former halftime headliner Jennifer Lopez soccer star Alex Morgan, director Reggie Hudlin, Larry Wilmore, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg pal Martha Stewart and more agents than a Friday night at hotspot Craig’s among the fans at the 80,000 capacity venue. Also in the audience was last year’s halftime performer The Weekend sitting near superstar Cardi B. Notably, the outspoken latter rebuffed the NFL’s attempts to have her perform at Super Bowl LIII because of the league’s treatment of Kaepernick.

Now, it looks like it’s a whole new ballgame for hip-hop.

