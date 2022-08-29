Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage.

During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse.

The performance began with Eminem, 49, sitting on a black leather couch alongside Snoop, 50, who was holding an oversized lit marijuana joint prop and pretending to smoke it.

Appearing shocked, Eminem asked his longtime collaborator, "Yo, hold on. Oh my God, bro! How'd you get that in here?"

"I got the connections," replied Snoop.

"Yo man, I feel like you're getting me high again, bro," said Eminem. "That s---'s the size of my hand, dawg. That s---'s gonna make me relapse." (The rapper is 14 years sober.)

After getting pseudo-stoned, the pair was transported into the metaverse, where cartoon avatars of the rappers smoked more marijuana and performed the track in a colorful fantasyland complete with Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters — which also featured in the "From the D 2 the LBC" music video.

MTV Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Halfway through the performance, Snoop and a fur coat-donning Eminem found themselves back on the VMAs stage to finish performing the track.

After the performance, Cheech Martin and Tommy Chong appeared onstage to announce the next act, Red Hot Chili Peppers — but Chong, 84, was seemingly surprised and delighted by a particular element. "We just wandered over here because we smelled that last performance," said the comedian.

The "Without Me" rapper and the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper dropped the single in June, which served as a nod to the cities they spent their entire lives representing: Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California.

"This probably should have happened a while ago," Eminem said to kick off the bicoastal anthem, which marked the first time the pair had worked together in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Eminem shared a photo on Instagram alongside Snoop and Dr. Dre inside the studio. He captioned the photo: "just a few bros.. hangin out."

The last time the two hip-hop titans appeared on the same track was back on 2000's "Bitch Please II" off Eminem's third studio album The Marshall Mathers LP.

The unexpected project came just four months after Eminem and Snoop hit the stage together alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

"Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg- you know we had to make a movie," Eminem captioned an Instagram post promoting the song alongside the hashtag "CurtainCall2."

