Eminem And Snoop Dogg Rap In The Metaverse During VMAs And Twitter Wants Out

Eminem and Snoop Dogg shared a comically large joint and turned into animated apes during a MTV Video Music Awards performance that Twitter users weren’t feeling on Sunday.

Eminem revealed last week that he would perform his new collaboration with Snoop Dogg, “From The D 2 The LBC,” in a colorful and flashy performance from “inside the world of the Otherside metaverse.”

The performance featured the two “smoking” a big joint before they were virtually transported into a video-game-like, psychedelic rollercoaster.

A view of AR as Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform in the metaverse during the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28. (Photo: MTV VMA 22 via Getty Images)

A view of AR as Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform in the metaverse during the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28. (Photo: MTV VMA 22 via Getty Images)

The performance was organized by Yuga Labs, an NFT and cryptocurrency business, and it featured the rappers portray animated Bored Ape NFTs.

Eminem reportedly purchased a Bored Ape NFT for roughly $460,000 earlier this year, while Snoop Dogg joined the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” in December 2021.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Detroit → Long Beach → The #VMAs Stage



Absolutely legendary performance of "From the D 2 The LBC" from @eminem and @snoopdogg! pic.twitter.com/EenGEb7vq2 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

VMAs viewers, however, weren’t digging the two legendary rappers’ Zuckerberg-esque showcase.

Twitter users mockingly compared the performance to the hip-hop video game “Def Jam: Fight for NY” and said the metaverse would “never slay.”

please no more METAVERSE I BEG YOU — ralph (@ralphtalksmusic) August 29, 2022

I know snoop and Eminem aren’t tryna promote this metaverse ish to me right now… #VMAspic.twitter.com/yNtpt3SHL8 — Jade 💕 (@JadeRowe258) August 29, 2022

Hey kids! Have you heard this hot new Eminem track? pic.twitter.com/bhzPo2SM6s — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 29, 2022

Metaverse thing was dissapointing — Ol' (@olslowboy) August 29, 2022

Snoop and Eminem are “performing” from the Metaverse as their apes and im now rooting for climate change. pic.twitter.com/ZdU0HwqBnu — Trailer Swift (@barfieldthecat) August 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...