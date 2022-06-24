Eminem and Snoop Dogg Join Forces for Surprise New Single 'From the D 2 the LBC'

Topher Gauk-Roger
·3 min read

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are putting their respective hometown love on full display.

The two rappers have teamed up for a surprise new single titled "From the D 2 the LBC," a nod to the cities they have spent their entire careers proudly representing: Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California.

"This probably should have happened a while ago," said Eminem, 49, to kick off the bicoastal anthem, which dropped Friday and marks the first time the pair have worked together in more than two decades.

Snoop Dogg, Eminem
Snoop Dogg, Eminem

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

The last time the two hip-hop titans appeared on the same track was back on 2000's "Bitch Please II" off Eminem's third studio album The Marshall Mathers LP. This latest track finds the duo exchanging bars about the "Gin and Juice" hitmaker's favorite pastime: smoking weed.

"Put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let's see them blunts raised," they rap on the song's addictive chorus, dispelling any long-rumored tension between the two stars. "Whether you east side or west side of the 313, let's see them guns blaze."

RELATED: Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

They also collaborated in a music video for the song, which sees them hitting the studio to work on the track before lighting up and finding themselves transformed into giant Bored Ape-styled cartoons, stomping around their beloved area codes.

The unexpected project comes just four months after Eminem and Snoop hit the stage together alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar Snoop Eminem Mary J Blige Dr. Dre
Kendrick Lamar Snoop Eminem Mary J Blige Dr. Dre

Gregory Shamus/Getty

"Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg- you know we had to make a movie," Eminem captioned an Instagram post promoting the song alongside the hashtag "CurtainCall2."

The not-so-subtle message appears to be teasing an upcoming greatest hits collection from the "Stan" performer after he dropped his first, titled Curtain Call: The Hits, back in 2005. The potential release would time nicely with Eminem's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Eminem Says Rap Music Is 'Therapeutic' for Him: 'That's How It's Always Been for Me'

It was announced in May that he will be inducted alongside Lionel RichieDuran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton on Nov. 5.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently explained how rapping about mental health and addiction was transformative for him during an appearance on the Sway in the Morning show.

RELATED VIDEO: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

"I think that's one of the great things about rap music... is that you could put so much of your life in it," he said over the phone. "It's therapeutic, and that's how it's always been for me."

It has been a busy month for Eminem, who also released a reimagining of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" for the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis film.

Titled "The King and I," the track also features a chorus from CeeLo Green, and sees the rapper making comparisons between himself and the late singer and how they have both ben criticized for coopting the work of Black musicians.

