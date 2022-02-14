Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dre, Kendrick Lamar prove fiery mix in Super Bowl halftime show

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
It wasn't a clash of the hip-hop titans, but a formidable alliance storming the Super Bowl halftime stage.

From Mary J. Blige's confirmation as one of music's undisputed queens ("Family Affair") to Eminem's loquacious rumblings ("Lose Yourself"), rap arrived at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in potent fashion Sunday night.

The rest of this all-star cast – California natives Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and the emperor among them, Dr. Dre – rolled through liquid rhymes ("California Love," "Still D.R.E," complete with controversial "still not lovin' the police" lyric) with cool precision.

Snoop, wearing a patterned blue outfit, kicked it off with a black-clad Dr. Dre for "The Next Episode" as they stood atop a set of white buildings, an array of dancers sprawled below.

This already-loaded lineup didn't need any guests, so the surprise inclusion of 50 Cent to drop "In Da Club" was cool, but unnecessary.

While it was a bit disconcerting seeing the halftime show performed in daylight, this team of pros still brought the drama – notably Blige, on her own "No More Drama," which included a feral scream as she strode in her thigh-high white boots and ended the song flat on her back.

Lamar, who received the least amount of time in the 13-minute presentation, spat "Alright" alongside a cadre of dancers wearing Dre sashes, while Eminem scurried back and forth during "Lose Yourself," hoodie pulled up, alongside a live band – including Anderson .Paak on drums – while Blige and 50 Cent nodded to the music from a nearby couch.

While these rhyme-hurlers aren’t the first major hip-hop names involved in a Super Bowl halftime show, they are undeniably the most notable cluster to share the marquee in one setting.

Throughout halftime history, a parade of rap stars including Queen Latifah, Nelly, Big Boi, Missy Elliott, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj have popped up onstage with assorted pop and rock performers. But this is the first time that rap is the centerpiece of the halftime spectacle, which typically reaches – or exceeds – 100 million viewers.

'They're going to see us all shine': Mary J. Blige 'earned the right' to conquer Super Bowl stage

“To keep it all the way real, who else could do this show here in LA?” Dr. Dre (center, with Mary J. Blige) told reporters during a news conference at the LA Convention Center on Thursday.

The legacy of this lineup runs deep: The headliners boast a collective 44 Grammys (15 for Eminem, 13 for Lamar, nine for Blige and seven for Dr. Dre; Snoop Dogg has been nominated more than a dozen times, but has never won).

Blige, 51, just released her 15th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” a sassy offering packed with features from Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Usher and others.

'An extremely meaningful moment for me': Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner days before Super Bowl show

Eminem, 49, is among the top fan vote-getters for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions and made the cut in his first year of eligibility.

With two diamond-certified albums on his resume – “The Marshall Mathers LP” (2000) and “The Eminem Show” (2002) each surpassed sales of 10 million – and a stash of hits, Eminem landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

In November, Snoop Dogg, 50, released the 25-song compilation record “Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm.” The collection features collaborations with artists including Usher, Ice Cube and his Super Bowl comrade Blige.

The week ahead of the Super Bowl, news broke that the “Gin and Juice” star was being sued by a former backup dancer alleging sexual assault by Snoop Dogg and one of his associates.

Snoop Dogg sees the lineup as representing change. &#x00201c;We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop because we know a lot of people didn&#x002019;t want hip hop on stage, but we&#x002019;re here now,&quot; he said at the news conference.
Snoop Dogg sees the lineup as representing change. “We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop because we know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage, but we’re here now," he said at the news conference.

A little more than a year ago, Dr. Dre was rushed to the hospital after suffering an aneurysm. But the mighty founder of Death Row Records – which, in a karmic twist, was just purchased by Snoop Dogg, whose career started with the label – has remained busy.

The former N.W.A. member, who turns 57 on Feb. 18, recently unveiled six new songs from “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on his YouTube page and announced in December that he and Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius have finished an album called “Casablanco.”

And Lamar, a notoriously mysterious artist, is testing fans’ patience waiting for the follow-up to 2017’s multi-platinum “Damn” album – though he did reemerge last year for “Family Ties,” a song with Baby Keem on the younger rapper’s album.

The anticipation for the next album from the 34-year-old Compton native is especially strong since he announced in August that it will be his last for Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he’s been with since his 2011 debut, “Section.80.”

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl halftime show: Dr. Dre, Eminem's hip-hop all-stars triumph

