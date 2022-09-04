Eminem Is Just One Award Shy of an EGOT, Following Super Bowl Emmy Win

Eminem is one step closer to achieving EGOT status after winning the Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (live).

With 15 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for original song under his belt, the singer and songwriter only needs a Tony Award to achieve the elusive EGOT title (given to artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

More from Variety

Assembled by Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation the memorable lineup of performers for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The artists are all winners alongside the “Lose Yourself” rapper. Executive producer Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z also won an Emmy.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marked the first time these five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage. Collectively, the artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and between them have 22 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

While none of the Emmy winning artists were there to accept the award, Adam Blackstone who also won an award for outstanding music direction said, his biggest challenge was, “Each of those five artists could have headlined themselves easily, but I was entrusted to make sure that everybody had their fair time allotment and that for me, I did not want to leave the viewer wanting anything more or missing their favorite moments from each of their favorite artists.”

Blackstone added, “I took pride in cultivating everybody’s 90 to 100 seconds, and it came together to be what is now the Emmy award winning Super Bowl halftime show.”

Only 17 people have managed to achieve EGOT status. The group includes Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Most recently, Jennifer Hudson joined the EGOT club in June after winning the Tony Award for best musical as a producer on “A Strange Loop.” John Legend is another recent winner.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.