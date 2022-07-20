Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Launches 'Just a Little Shady' Podcast

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, along with her best friend since second grade, Brittany Ednie, have officially launched their Just a Little Shady podcast. Fans that have followed Eminem's rap career know that Hailie has been an instrumental part of his life and that she has been the inspiration for several of his tracks.

Now grown up at 26 years old and looking to share some of her personal stories as the daughter of Slim Shady, Jade and Ednie take listeners through a casual conversation as they document their journey together. Episode one covers topics like trips to Disney World, checking out tour buses as kids, and more recent happenings in their lives. Fans are already commenting that they hope to see Eminem make an appearance in a future episode. Check out the YouTube video above for the full episode.

