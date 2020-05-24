Eminem announces listening party in celebration of 'Marshall Mathers LP' 20th anniversary

Eminem has reached a milestone anniversary in his rap career: the 20th anniversary of his seminal album "Marshall Mathers LP."

The "Lose Yourself" artist, whose album gave us the track – and term – "Stan," shared a short video to Instagram Saturday announcing a listening party scheduled for May 27.

"I used to give a (expletive) / now I could give a (expletive) less," Eminem captioned his post using lyrics from his song "I'm Back." "Stan drop, Listening Party and I got a new number ☎️ - hit the site for more info on the 20th Anniversary."

The 47-year-old, Detroit-bred rapper instructs fans to go to his website to get more and sign up to participate in a live chat and listening party. A time has yet to be set.

The artist has been hitting significant milestones in 2020.

Earlier this year the rapper surprised by turning up at the Oscars at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in February to perform his track "Lose Yourself" – stunning celebs in the audience and fans watching at home.

The track was featured in the 2002 film "8 Mile" and won an Oscar for best original song the following year. Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony and missed out on performing it at the time – not to mention being the first hip-hop act to collect the award.

On Twitter, he partially quoted the lyrics of the song following the head-turning performance that left some fans wondering why he was on the Oscars stage this year.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," he tweeted with a video clip of Barbra Streisand presenting the award years ago.

Oscars producer Lynette Howell Taylor told USA TODAY the idea to have Eminem perform "Lose Yourself" 17 years after he won best original song came because "we made a show that was about impact and we wanted to do a segment on the impact of music. And we reached out to see if that was something he wanted to be involved in and we were just really lucky he said yes."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eminem celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Marshall Mathers LP'