Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Honor Dr. Dre at Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'My Brother from Another Mother'

The rappers performed alongside Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show

Dr. Dre was feeling the love at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The rapper and producer, 59, was honored with his very own star on Tuesday at a ceremony with loved ones by his side.

Jimmy Iovine, who is Dre's Beats Electronics co-founder and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, and longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg each gave speeches at the event. Eminem and 50 Cent were in the audience to show their support.

"I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend," Snoop Dogg, 52, told the crowd.

Then, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper broke into a rap and drew cheers from the crowd.

"Dr. Dre, my brother from another mother, a rock in the sand on the beach he'd soon discover, now we deep cover blood brothers on a mission. Dre's edition," he rapped. "House with no furniture, studio in the back with a little bit of food in the kitchen. Long Beach to Compton to Calabasas compositions. Pay attention. Quincy had Michael, they rewrote the cycle. So if Dre is Q and Mike is Snoop, we bang G thang motherf---ing super group Death Row."

"Now take a look at us, over 30 years later and we still on the grind in the studio and you still make me do every line 100 motherf---ing times. Still," he continued. "And I thank you for that, perfectionist. I thank you for being a perfectionist and always pushing me to be great. You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre and that I do appreciate. There would be Snoop without Dre. Together we created magic in the studio and our collaborations have left a mark on the world of music."

In Iovine's speech, he called Dre "the greatest ever."

"Dre is the greatest partner, friend, ally you could possibly have," he said. "For all you people out there that are aspiring to get into entertainment, when you go to bed tonight, pray you meet a Dr. Dre."

As his star was unveiled, the rappers stood by his side and cheered him on. Afterward, they posed for photos together.

It's no surprise that Eminem, 51, was there to support his longtime collaborator. During an interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Dre said that the "Love Yourself" icon could out-rap anyone else in the game — despite being a "white guy."

"His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period," he said. "Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

Meanwhile, in 2022, Eminem said that Dre's hospital stay after he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021 is what led him and Snoop Dogg to end their feud.

"Me and Snoop had our little issue and then when Dre, when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing...." the "Without Me" performer told his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM's Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2. "We were like, bro this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now. So I don't remember if I called him, or he called me, I can't remember, but we talked it out.

In 2022, Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent all performed during the Super Bowl Halftime show in addition to Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.



