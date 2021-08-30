Emily VanCamp is checking out of The Resident

Nurse practitioner Nic Nevin is clocking out of The Resident.

EW has confirmed that Emily VanCamp, who has played the role of Nic since the medical drama debuted in 2018, is leaving the Fox series ahead of its season 5 premiere.

It's unclear what the circumstances were surrounding her departure, though the actress did reveal earlier this month that she and her husband, actor Josh Bowman, are now parents to a baby girl.

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.

FOX via Getty Images

VanCamp's role on The Resident was a big one: She was the love interest of star Matt Czuchry, who plays Dr. Conrad Hawkins. The two characters married at the beginning of season 4, and Nic gave birth to the couple's first child in the May finale. But a season 5 promo (below) suggests that all is not well in the Hawkins household, as Conrad opens the door to cops who seem to have something serious to share with the good doctor.

VanCamp isn't the only beloved cast member who will be missed next season. Morris Chestnut, who plays neurosurgeon Barrett Cain, will reportedly not return as a series regular. He is, however, expected to recur. And in April, it was revealed that Shaunette Renée Wilson, who plays Mina Okafor, was leaving the series.

"After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff," Wilson told EW in a statement. "I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew, and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons."

The Resident returns Sept. 21 on Fox.

