Emily Ratajkowski's Off-the-Shoulder Red Dress Could Just as Easily Double as a Blanket

The perfect fall outfit.

If anyone could, Emily Ratajkowski would be the one person on earth to make wearing a blanket look sexy. And voilà, she did.

On Friday, the model-slash-podcaster stepped out at the Loewe spring-summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a dress that looked like it was made out of cozy throw that you'd find on the couch. The red sweater dress draped haphazardly off her shoulders and featured extra-long sleeves that covered her hands, as well as a billowing asymmetric hem with a hip-high slit on one side. EmRata accessorized with a pair of slouchy black leather boots with stiletto heels and not much else.



Her brunette hair was worn down in loose waves with a center part, and she emphasized her glowing skin with a pink lip gloss and a flick of eyeliner.

So far, EmRata's fall fashion has been all about comfort. Before making a fashion statement in a blanket-style dress in Paris, the My Body author was spotted in New York City, wearing a red slip skirt with a black cropped hoodie layered underneath a matching trucker-style jacket. She added a pair of platform Ugg boots to her outfit, while a black bag with gold chain detailing, cat-eye sunglasses, and gold hoops provided the final finishing touches. A few days earlier, Emily stepped out again — this time, in an oversized sweatshirt teamed with an even baggier leather jacket. Faded black jeans and a pair of dad-approved New Balance sneakers completed her cozy 'fit.

