Emily Ratajkowski's LBD Had a Plunging Back Cutout and Peculiar Anatomical Detailing

Emily Ratajkowski has been strictly following an easy-to-replicate color palette while out and about in France for Paris Fashion Week. First, it was the red, blanket-like off-the-shoulder dress and super-slouchy black boots at the Loewe show. Then, on Friday, the model stepped out again in a black top and skirt ensemble that she complemented with crimson stiletto boots. Later in the day, Ratajkowski slipped into an OOTN that stayed true to her new uniform, except this time, the look was all black.

EmRata wore a Coperni column maxidress with cheeky anatomical hand details over her hips, chest, and lower back. Right above the third metal adornment was a large cutout that dipped below the bottom of her back. The sexy and sophisticated dress also featured a hamstring-high slit in the back that showed off her matching strappy heels.

She accessorized with silver hoops to match the hand broaches, and her dark brown hair was pulled into a '90s-inspired Pamela Anderson updo that left out her curtain bangs to frame her face. A sharp winged liner, bronzed cheeks, and glossy beige lips completed her glam.

Even before jetting off to Paris, the podcaster was putting the black-and-red color combo to use in New York City. Last week, Ratajkowski was spotted in New York City wearing a flouncy red low-rise midi skirt and, you guessed it, a black jacket. But perhaps the most controversial part of her outfit was her unexpected choice of footwear: a beige pair of short platform Ugg boots.

