Emily Ratajkowski's First Maternity Look Involves the Sexiest Surprise Detail

If you spent any time on the internet yesterday you probably learned Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant. And if you've spent any time in 2020 (unfortunate, we know) you'd know that this year is the year of the celebrity baby. Practically every celebrity is pregnant or was pregnant. Laguardia's High School Class of 2038 is truly being built as we speak.

Ratajkowski made her pregnancy announcement with a special Vogue cover, interview, video, and essay. Five pregnancy Instagram photos have since followed. Essentially it should come as no surprise that EmRata's first maternity look would be worthy of headlines.

Ratajkowski stepped out in Soho for the first time since making her pregnancy public, notably switching out her recent wardrobe of oversized sweatshirts and The North Face jackets for a pair of tall red Stuart Weitzman boots and a sexy Aya Muse dress with a cut out that exposes both her underboob and her growing bump. Normally it would be the kind of dress someone would wear to the club, but right now there is no club. There are only babies. And so it's the surprising maternity dress we never knew we needed. Who needs the dance floor anyway?

While the collection isn't out yet, equally sexy Aya Muse split-front cardigans and knit flare jumpsuits are available to shop now. And considering Ratajkowski just set the sexiest precedent for her maternity style, they've got to be next on the rotation.

