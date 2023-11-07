Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Super-Short Shimmery Sheer Bronze Minidress

Trying saying that five times fast.

Backgrid

It doesn't matter what season it is or what the thermometer reads, Emily Ratajkowski can always pull off a barely there sheer dress. And on Monday night, EmRata ushered in the late fall in a shimmery bronze see-through minidress.

After walking the white carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, the model slipped into a more party-ready frock to attend Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday gathering later that night. For the festivities, EmRata wore a bronze-and-gold long-sleeve mesh turtleneck mini with a sash detail that tied around her waist and dropped to her shin. She layered the glitzy piece over sheer black stockings and nothing else, with black strappy heels and a matching shoulder bag completing the 'fit.

Her chocolate brown hair was styled in loose waves and a middle part with face-framing fringe on either side. For glam, she chose a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

Before the NFL star's party, EmRata attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in a pale green Tory Burch micro-minidress with a draped, asymmetric shoulder detail and a layered bubble skirt. She paired the frock with pale gold, peep-toe slides and a diamond bracelet.

Getty Images

She wasn't the only star to pull double duty on Monday night. After lots of partying and posing at the American Museum of Natural History, Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, Emma Chamberlain, and more all made outfit changes before making their way to Beckham Jr.'s soirée.

When Ratajkowski is not out on the town attending events, the model enjoys working from bed, as seen in her Oct. 19 Instagram photo dump. In the post, EmRata shared a collection of snaps in bed, some of which captured her in sweats, wearing a bra, and ditching clothes entirely.

"work from bed," she captioned the post, cheekily referring to the "work from home" verbiage that's become all too familiar since the days of COVID.

