Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Lowest-Rise Skirt in an Unexpected Animal Print

Taking a walk on the wild side, sartorially-speaking.

Backgrid

While leopard is the preferred animal print in fashion, Emily Ratajkowski is making a case for another eye-catching motif: tiger stripes. I mean, it is the Year of the Tiger after all.



Last night, the model stepped out for Saturday Night Live's afterparty in New York City in a fall-ready 'fit. Wearing a plunging chocolate brown button-down that was left completely undone and tied into a crop top, EmRata sported a super low-rise tiger print midi skirt, as well as a pair of knee-high black leather boots with square toes. On her arm, she carried a coordinating checkered mini Louis Vuitton Damier shoulder bag, while chunky gold hoops finished off her outfit's accessories.



Emily wore her dark brunette hair down in loose waves and with a middle part that showcased her long curtain bangs, and she rounded out her glam with sunburnt blush, dewy skin, and a generous swipe of lipgloss.



Joining EmRata for the evening were friends Kat Mendenhall and Zine Fumudoh. Their girls' night out came three months after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Following four years of marriage and welcoming a child together, the couple decided to go their separate ways. "They split recently. It was Em's decision," a source close to Ratajkowski previously told People, before adding: "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

Read the original article on InStyle.