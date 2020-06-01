Emily Ratajkowski Wore This $17 Bra That You Can Buy on Amazon

It’s not always feasible to copy your favorite celebrity’s style, but every once in a while, they’ll wear something that’s actually affordable — making it possible to get their look. And the most recent celeb to rock a budget-friendly piece is Emily Ratajkowski. The actress and model posted a video onInstagram of herself wearing a soft bra from Boody, which is available on Amazon starting at just $17.

In the video, Ratajkowski talks about the actions her swimwear brand, Inamorata, has taken to assist women and children living at the Alexandria House shelter in Los Angeles, which was recently affected by a fire. (You can donate to the Alexandria House here.) While doing so, she can be seen wearing the Boody Shaper Bra in black.

RELATED: The Non-Boring Leggings Trend Jennifer Lopez Loves Is on Super Sale Today Only

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Like other products from Boody, the soft bra is made from breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo viscose, which is a stretchy material derived from — you guessed it — bamboo. This means that the bra is not only cute, but also sustainable. It has a sports bra-like design, so there are no seams, fastenings, or wires. The result is a bra that feels comfortable and offers light support, no matter your bra size.

Ratajkowski’s exact bra is only $17 on Amazon, which is definitely on the more inexpensive end of celeb style. You could even opt to buy this bra and a pair of gray sweatpants, like the ones Ratajkowski wore with it, all without breaking the bank.

Sizes in the black colorway EmRata wore are selling fast on Amazon, but sizes XS to L are still available in the other shades, which include various nudes and a white.

Amazon

Buy It! Boody Body EcoWear Women's Shaper Bra, from $16.56; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.