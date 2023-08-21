Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Fiery Thong swimsuit In Rustic Kitchen

MEGA - Getty Images

On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll through her kitchen in an incredibly hot thong swimsuit, sharing a carousel of video clips and photos displaying the look on Instagram. The 32-year-old model was in one of her own pieces from her swimwear line, Inamorata, which featured a string top in black and red and a high cut pair of thong bottoms.

Her hair was blown out straight and she had a natural bronzed makeup look for her impromptu modeling session. Around her neck was a turquoise pendant.

Emily has been modeling clothes since her teen years, and became a bestselling author in 2021 with a book of essays titled My Body. The book detailed harassment she faced on the set of Robin Thicke's music video for “Blurred Lines,” the role that broke her into the mainstream.

In the last year, she has developed herself as a popular host to her podcast High Low with EmRata. She's also been recovering from divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares her son Sylvester, in 2022. Emily has been romantically linked since to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, and Eric Andre.

Last year, she told Elle UK more about being a single mom.

“It feels like I should always be choosing him over anything I do, but if I want to make money, I have to take jobs,” she said. “Especially now, as a single mum, where I’m the breadwinner. But I feel pulled in many directions. You sacrifice so much of your identity when you become a mother. And I feel like my life is just beginning.”

She added, “But one thing I have decided is how I want Sly to think about women. I want him to have an example of a mum who is happy. Which serves a selfish thing, but actually a happy parent is a better parent. So, if I spend a little less time with him because I’m working – like on this new podcast I’m doing – and it brings me joy… These aren’t questions that men ask themselves in the same way. They go to work, and it’s work. There are so many expectations around what kind of mums we are.”

