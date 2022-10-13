Emily Ratajkowski Shimmers in Barely There Naked Dress and Satin Lingerie

W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus

Emily Ratajkowski loves a skin-baring style statement.

The model hit up W magazine's 50th anniversary party wearing a floor-length, long-sleeve fishnet dress with lingerie underneath, accessorized with black heels and a black bag.

Ratajkowski, 31, left her hair down and tousled for an effortless look and kept her makeup on the softer side. She played up the rosiness of her cheeks and went with a nude lip, adding a swipe of copper eye shadow for a bit of extra drama.

She shared a glimpse inside the party on TikTok, to the tune of a trending sound of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy discussing negronis.

Ratajkowski, who recently split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, is no stranger to daring outfits. In November last year, ​​the supermodel shared several photos of her look at the CFDA Fashion Awards from earlier in the month on Instagram, explaining in the caption that she "almost didn't post them" because she knew they would "stir up" controversy.

"But hey it's my body and I'm not going to lean into the shaming!" Ratajkowski declared. "God bless!"

Ratajkowski arrived at the event — which honored Zendaya with the Fashion Icon award — in a Miu Miu look that consisted of a cropped sweater layered over a cropped collared shirt and paired with a long, low-rise navy skirt. The star kept her hair and makeup natural and accessorized with a black leather clutch.

And never one to shy away from a bikini, she's even donned matching swimsuits with her 1-year-old son, Sylvester, whom she shares with Bear-McClard. Last summer, she shared a collection of sweet photos with her little boy wearing complementary swimsuits.

Ahead of her birthday, she shared the photos on Instagram, writing, "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner."

Since separating from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has been enjoying the single life and has been linked to Brad Pitt in recent weeks. In early October, an industry source told PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

A Ratajkowski source says the My Body author is not looking to jump into a serious romance after her divorce.

"The split was very rough for her," the source said. "It was unexpected and devastating." Which is why her dalliance with Pitt, whom she met through mutual friends, according to insiders, is so sweet right now. "It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," continued the source. "She wants to get to know him better."

The feeling is mutual. A film source says Ratajkowski "has the vibes that Brad likes. She's bright, articulate." She's also a fellow art lover like Pitt, says the insider.

"They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out," says a Pitt source. "There is an attraction, but nothing serious is going on. They have had a few dates and stay in touch when they don't see each other."