Emily Ratajkowski Shares a Steamy Nude Photo with Fans During Quarantine

Emily Ratajkowski is "mostly in sweats and hoodies" during quarantine, but the model shared a steamy throwback snap on Instagram to entertain her fans.

The photo featured a completely naked Ratajkowski with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in February 2018, and the photo was apparently taken just six months after their nuptials.

Emily Ratajkowski is self-isolating like the rest of us during the pandemic, but she decided to share a super revealing photo on Instagram to pique everyone's interest.

Sharing the naked snap, EmRata wrote, "This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my q&a why not post it here? This was about 6 months after we got married, summer ‘18."

In the photo, the actress' husband can be seen kneeling behind her as he embraces her.

The actress also encouraged people to stay at home, as she raised a glass to her reflection in the mirror.

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018. The model spoke to Marie Claire in June 2018 about criticism aimed at her and said, "People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’" She continued, "No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off."

