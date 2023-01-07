Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the ‘Worst’ Men Following Pete Davidson Fling

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Emily Ratajkowski does not seem to be having a good time dating…which may be the most relatable thing about her.

Following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt, New York DJ Orazio Rispo, artist Jack Greer, and, perhaps most notably, the Casanova of Staten Island, Pete Davidson. PemRatidson was first linked in November 2022 after the pair were spotted together in Brooklyn. They appeared to make their relationship courtside official at a Knicks game later in the month but were reportedly over by late December.

“Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source told Page Six, adding that it's “fine with both of them.” Are they really friends, though?

During the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model did not seem to give any of her recent dates a glowing review. "I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Ratajkowski said, per InStyle. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Fuck.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."

<h1 class="title">Memphis Grizzlies v New York Knicks</h1><cite class="credit">Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images</cite>

Of course, this may not be about Davidson, specifically, but it's a far cry from what she said about him in 2021. “Obviously, women find him very attractive,” she told Seth Meyers during an appearance on his show. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it.”

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski started perusing dating apps in the hopes of finding a man or woman who is not famous or celeb-adjacent…without much luck. “I feel like this app is a little bit white," she said on High Low in December. "It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

It's truly hard out here for all of us.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

