Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her While Filming "Blurred Lines"

Emily Ratajkowski just dropped a bombshell accusation against Robin Thicke. In her upcoming memoir My Body, she alleged that the singer sexually assaulted her on the set of his "Blurred Lines" music video back in 2013. Ratajkowski was one of three models who appeared naked in the video alongside Thicke, Pharrell Williams, and rapper TI, and while she initially had a fun time filming, she left the shoot feeling humiliated.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski wrote, according to The Sunday Times — adding that he appeared drunk. She continued her account, writing: "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

Despite dancing around partially nude during the video, Emily said that his actions made her feel "naked for the first time that day."

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she said. "I didn't react – not really, not like I should have." Mattel confirmed Emily's account. "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts," she told the Times. "One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f–k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'"

Martel also alleged Thicke had been drinking, and after calling him out, he "sheepishly" apologized and seemingly felt guilty. She added, "I don't think he would have done this had he been sober."

Upon the song's release, it topped the charts worldwide, but many people criticized its lyrics and accompanying music video for promoting non-consensual sex. In 2019, Pharrell admitted that he was "embarrassed" by his participation, and told GQ that it took him time to understand the backlash. "I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn't matter that that's not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women. And I was like 'Got it. I get it. Cool.'"