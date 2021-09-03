Emily Ratajkowski Returned to the Runway for the First Time Since Giving Birth in a Hot Pink Thong

Emily Ratajkowski has officially made her catwalk comeback. On Thursday, the new mom walked her first runway since welcoming her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, six months ago at the Savage x Fenty show in Los Angeles — and she wasn't shy about baring it all.

On the runway, which was actually just the city streets, Ratajkowski navigated her way through parked cars and "road closed" signs, wearing a hot pink thong bikini bottoms with double hip straps and a coordinating strapless top that showed off her postpartum abs. EmRata paired the tiny swimsuit with leopard heels with gold ankle straps, oversized hoop earrings, and a bangle on her wrist. Her hair was pulled back and styled in braids, while the supermodel's bronzed skin matched her nails.

Last week, Rihanna announced the third edition of her Savage x Fenty fashion show. "Combining fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 highlights the newest assortment of styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques," read a press release, adding that the upcoming drop "features strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY."

Rihanna teased the hype with a sneak peek video on Instagram, writing: "Oh you think you're ready?" The new Savage x Fenty show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 24.