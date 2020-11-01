Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Demi Moore's Pregnancy Photoshoot for First Halloween as Mom-to-Be

Emily Ratajkowski / Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is paying homage to Demi Moore on Halloween!

The pregnant actress, 29, shared her holiday look on her Instagram Stories Saturday, sharing that she was inspired by Moore's 1991 pregnancy photoshoot for Vanity Fair.

Wearing a silky white shirt, black bra and color-coordinated underwear, Ratajkowski highlighted her baby bump and posed for the camera in a chic pixie wig. "Demi's Body," her caption said in red letters.

Moore, 57, famously appeared naked and pregnant with her second child, daughter Scout on the cover of the Vanity Fair issue, which was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

Ratajkowski's Halloween ensemble comes five days after she announced she and Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child in Vogue.

In an essay for the publication, the model detailed why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex. "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she began her essay.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," Ratajkowski wrote. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

