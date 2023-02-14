Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre

Hard launch or not, we're here for it.

When it hits 50 degrees in NYC, you can expect Emily Ratajkowski and her teeny-tiny tops to be out in full force.

Case in point? Monday night, the supermodel sat courtside at a New York Knicks game wearing an itty-bitty white bra that doubled as a crop top. Perhaps even more revealing were her black low-rise, split flare pants paired with black square-toed boots. She topped the outfit off with a sleek tan leather coat for added coverage.

EmRata accessorized with a silver chainmail shoulder bag and black wraparound visor sunglasses, and styled her hair with a slightly disheveled middle part, giving a bedhead look.

:Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

Of course, EmRata’s teeny-tiny bra wasn’t the talk of the night — it was the familiar face she’s been linked to, Eric Andre. While the pair haven’t made anything official just yet, the supermodel and comedian spent their date night sitting courtside, which feels like a potential hard launch. But before we jump to conclusions, it's important to note that this isn't the first time she's brought a plus one to a sporting event (see: the short-lived fling with Pete Davidson). Either way, EmRata and her new beau looked happy together as they sipped on beers and were snapped snuggling with soft smiles.

Aside from her moment with Pete, the Andre rumors come shortly after Ratajkowski was spotted with artist Jack Greer, via the Daily Mail. On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared that she's actually using dating apps, though we're not sure which one has so many comedians available for the swiping.

“I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it,” Ratajkowski said before clarifying that she’s looking specifically for “normies." "So, I’m on this app just to meet those people," she said.



