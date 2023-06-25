Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show

Her way of staying cool in the summer.

Getty

Nothing comes between Emily Ratajkowski and her street style. Not even summer's super-hot temperatures.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the supermodel attended the Loewe menswear spring-summer 2024 fashion show in Paris dressed in a massively oversized black leather trench coat with sleeves that covered her hands and matching knee-high boots — all while walking outside in the heat. But she had a secret for staying cool, and revealed that she was wasn't wearing any clothes beneath her jacket.



Getty

When asked how she dresses for hot weather by photographers outside the venue, EmRata replied: "Inappropriately, obviously. Look at me, I'm sweating so much." She then added, "I'm naked underneath this."

Emily accessorized her all-black look with oval-shaped sunglasses and a puffy, muted green purse, and styled her long brunette hair in loose waves with a middle part. She finished off her glam with a nude glossy lip and glowing skin, that, perhaps is partially credited to her perspiration.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit

This isn't the first time Emily made a statement while sitting front row at Loewe. Back in March, the model-slash-actress arrived at the Loewe fall-winter 2023 show wearing a phallic plant as a top, and and teamed the green and pink midriff-baring makeshift shirt with baggy low-rise trousers, simple nude sandals, and a black clutch. And at the brand's spring-summer presentation that took place a few months prior, she opted for a plunging Canadian tuxedo that left her entire sternum exposed.



Getty

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.