Emily Ratajkowski Layered Up in a Leather Jacket and the Coziest Crewneck Sweater

Emily Ratajkowski is switching up her style for fall. In lieu of her typical bare-it-all aesthetic, the model-slash-actress is now bundling up in head-to-toe layers in anticipation of the cool weather ahead.

Case in point? On Friday, Emily was spotted taking a stroll in New York City in an uncharacteristically covered-up look, wearing a long black leather jacket that hit just above her knees paired with a matching cozy crewneck sweater with sleeves so long that they peeked out from underneath the arms of her coat. On bottom, she broke up the black with pin-tuck pants in an autumnal olive green shade and a pair of white-and-gray New Balance sneakers. Her brunette hair was worn down and straight with a middle part, while her minimal makeup included a neutral lip and dewy skin.

When it came time to accessorize, the My Body author opted for a black crossbody Hermès handbag, chunky gold earrings, oval sunglasses, and an unexpected low-tech relic: wired Apple headphones. The blast-from-the-past (well, 2012) accessory has become an affordable and practical staple for cool girls like EmRata — including Bella Hadid, Lily Rose Depp, and Dua Lipa — in recent years.



However, this isn't the first time EmRata has gone the vintage route while listening to music or a podcast outside the comfort of her own home. Earlier this month, she was seen out and about on another one of her signature NYC strolls, sporting red over-the-ear headphones that complemented her caramel-apple brown jersey dress and black stiletto boots.

