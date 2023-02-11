Emily Ratajkowski Joined the No-Pants Brigade in an Oversized Blazer

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest fashion it-girl embracing the no-pants trend.

Okay, well, Ratajkowski was technically hired to close Jonathan Simkhai spring/summer 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week wearing nothing but the designer's oversized black-and-white blazer with crystal embellishments. Based on photos and video from the show, it appears the boxy jacket was styled with just a pair of chunky black boots that would make Wednesday Addams jealous.

On February 10, Ratajkowski was photographed wearing the ensemble backstage, showing off her glowy, “no-makeup” makeup look with her pin-straight hair tucked behind her ears.

Jonathan Simkhai - Front Row & Backstage - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As you can see from the video of Ratajkowski's walk, the blazer flares out at the waist and features dramatically long sleeves that engulf the model's hands—a look Nicole Richie recently demonstrated with an über short minidress underneath. Similarly, Rachel Bilson gave an entire oversized suit the red carpet treatment by contrasting its loose fit with a sheer black going-out top.

Prior to the show, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing pants as she enjoyed a walk with her rumored new love interest, comedian Eric Andre. The pair first sparked rumors after being photographed on an apparent date night at a Japanese restaurant. Andre later left a heart emoji in the comments of one of Ratajkowski's photos, which she had captioned with a sushi emoji.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 10, 2023 Gotham

Of course, Andre is not the only person Emily Ratajkowski has been seen spending time with. The model recently shared that paparazzi are making casual dating particularly difficult for the recent divorcee. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing," she said on her podcast High Low, per Page Six. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

At least the outfits always look good!

Originally Appeared on Glamour