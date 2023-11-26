Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk Had a Stylish Girls' Night Out at the Knicks Game

Of course, their courtside looks were a slam dunk.

Irina Shayk Instagram

Over the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk watched the New York Knicks face off against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden — and without even trying, they turned the basketball game into a full-on fashion spectacle with their stellar courtside style.



Diverting everyone's attention away from the court and onto their front-row seats, Ratajkowski and Shayk put a supermodel spin on game day attire with coordinating neutral looks. EmRata, for her part, wore a knitted brown cardigan with a matching bra top underneath, and teamed her twin set with a pair of clashing baggy black trousers and black pointed-toe boots with gold stiletto heels. She accessorized with a thick gold choker necklace, tiny hoops, and a black leather belt looped through the waistband of her pants.



Irina Shayk Instagram

Shayk, meanwhile, mirrored the sultriness of Ratajkowski's outfit while wearing a silky white negligee that featured a plunging neckline with crisscrossing straps and black lace on the hem. She layered a black cropped puffer coat on top, and finished off her look with knee-high black leather boots and oversized silver hoop earrings.



The next day, Irina shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her and Emily's girls' night out. "🏀 nite with Emzie @emrata 👯‍♀️," she captioned the pics, which included a black-and-white selfie of them making kissy faces at the camera and a snap of their matching boot-clad feet on the court.

