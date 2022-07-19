Emily Ratajkowski and her husband have reportedly split after four years of marriage

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are reportedly getting a divorce after four years together, new reports say.

According to a source at PEOPLE, the couple, who got married in 2018, are going their separate ways a year after the birth of their son, Sylvester Apollo.

The insider said, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum," before adding that the model plans to file for divorce.

Photo credit: Pepe Mendez - Getty Images

So far, neither Emily or Sebastian have commented on the divorce rumours, but Page Six first speculated about a potential split when the 31-year-old model was spotted without her wedding ring last week. She's also not wearing it in her recent Instagram photos.

The pair welcomed their first child together in March 2021, a boy named Sylvester Apollo, three years after getting married in 2018. In an interview with Busy Tonight (via Bustle) at the time, Emily explained that although fans thought they'd only known each other for a few weeks before getting married, they'd actually been friends for years.

"We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke 'yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she said the following November.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images

Here's to hoping both Emily and Sebastian are doing OK, if the split rumours are true.

We have reached out to a rep for Emily Ratajkowski for comment.





