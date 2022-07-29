Emily Ratajkowski fuels Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating rumors with cryptic Twitter likes

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly added fuel to the rumours she is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims he cheated on her.

Although Ratajkowski, 31, has yet to publicly address her split from her film producer husband, the supermodel’s Twitter likes seem to confirm the end of their marriage and his alleged infidelity.

“can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read one tweet that was liked by Ratajkowski.

“Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” said another tweet, which received support from the model.

“emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real,” another tweet read.

Page Six reported on 15 June that the My Body author was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her. Ratajkowski was then spotted just days later without her wedding ring as she walked the couple’s husky-German Shepherd Colombo in New York City. She was also seen without the rings while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

The pair sparked breakup rumours earlier this month when Ratajkowski appeared at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband and attended the May 2022 Met Gala solo.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been married since February 2018, after the two tied the knot during a small courthouse ceremony just weeks after confirming they were dating. The former couple then welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021.