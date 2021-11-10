Emily Ratajkowski explains the qualities that make Pete Davidson attractive

Emily Ratajkowski reflects on Pete Davidson’s appealing qualities (Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag)

Emily Ratajkowski has highlighted some of Pete Davidson’s appealing attributes, including his “super charming” personality and his vulnerability, amid rumours that he is dating Kim Kardashian.

The supermodel was asked about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, where she reflected on the opportunity to work with Davidson for a campaign shoot in September.

“I think he’s great. He’s totally, he’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete,” Ratajkowski began, adding that the comedian “got into character in a real way”.

The My Body author then revealed that, although Davidson is not a model, he does have some of the qualities that make him a good fit for the job.

“He’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski continued, before claiming that it is only men who question Davidson’s appeal. “Guys are like: ‘Wow, what’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely.”

Ratajkowski also pinpointed other qualities of Davidson’s that make him alluring, including his finger nail polish, which she described as “awesome”.

“He looks good. He’s great,” she concluded, before adding: “Good relationship with his mother.”

The description prompted Meyers to agree, with the late night host summing up Davidson as “just a sweetheart,” to which Ratajkowski said: “We love it. It’s hard to find them.”

Ratajkowski’s comments come after Davidson himself appeared to hint at the Kardashian dating rumours while speaking with Meyers, with the 27-year-old comedian playing along as the host said he wanted to “address something” and confirm whether “it’s real or a rumour”.

“This is something you’ve been reading about a lot in the press,” Meyers added to Davidson.

In response, Davidson said: “I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are, like, whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

Story continues

“I do have a show on Tubi coming out,” he added, referring to his new show The Freak Brothers.

Rumours began circulating about a possible relationship between Davidson and Kardashian, 41, after they shared an on-screen kiss mid-skit during an SNL episode hosted by the Skims founder in October.

The pair were later photographed holding hands as they rode a rollercoaster together during a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, later that month, while recent reports have suggested that they have also been on multiple dates in New York City.

Davidson has dated a number of high-profile women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David and Ariana Grande, who he was engaged to, while Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage.

Read More

Pete Davidson hints at Kim Kardashian dating rumours on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Could Kim Kardashian really make it with Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson fans baffled over photos of him holding hands with Kim Kardashian

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘I have learned that my image, my reflection, is not my own’

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she was ‘relieved’ to have a son instead of a daughter

Five easy recipes for dinner inspiration