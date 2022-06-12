Emily Ratajkowski Elevated Her Loungewear with a Massive Diamond Necklace

Emily Ratajkowski Matching Set

Getty

Yesterday, Emily Ratajkowski pulled a weekend style move that almost everyone can relate to, and wore her loungewear outside the house to run a quick errand. But the difference between EmRata and everyone else is that she actually managed to still look polished while doing so.

On Saturday, the model was spotted shopping at a flower stand (FYI, she chose sunflowers) in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood wearing a cream cardigan that she left unbuttoned — which showed off a coordinating knit bralette underneath and her toned midsection – and flared pajama-style pants in the same shade. She accessorized with tousled bedhead waves and gray and white round-toe sneakers.

Elevating her look was a huge diamond charm necklace that felt more appropriate for the red carpet than the sidewalk, as well as a pair of chic transparent-frame sunglasses.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat

This isn't the first time Ratajkowski dressed up for a simple, run-of-the-mill task. Last month, she walked her dog Colombo in a completely see-through, off-the-shoulder dress with black lingerie underneath, and a few days later, she elevated the everyday once again in a sexy cutout, cropped cardigan and a clingy tweed skirt at the bookstore. Emily accessorized with knee-high boots, tiny sunglasses, and, of course, her new purchase: The Best Short Stories of 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners.