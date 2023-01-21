Emily Ratajkowski Does Her Own Nude Stunts

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Emily Ratajkowski is many things: a successful model, an actor, a mother, a podcast host, a commencement speaker, and now…a stunt woman?

On January 20, EmRata gave fans a peek at an unknown project, sharing photos and videos of herself being dropped from mid-air wearing nothing but a safety harness and strappy black heels. “I do my own stunts,” she captioned the post with a sunglasses smiley face emoji. 

While Ratajkowski is particularly well known for her role in Gone Girl and the 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video, it's likely this shoot, led by fashion photographer and director TORSO, is more likely for an upcoming campaign. According to their Instagram feed, the artist has recently worked with Shakira for Burberry, Bella Hadid for Mugler, and Nicki Minaj for Interview Magazine, just to name a few. 

Perhaps we can look forward to a Viktor & Rolf video campaign, as Emily Ratajkowski was recently named the face of their Flowerbomb fragrance, which originally launched in 2005. “It’s so crazy—your mom knows the fragrance, but so does a 12-year-old girl,” she recently told Glamour. “When I first booked the campaign, my best friend was like, ‘Are you kidding? I was wearing that in high school and then when I first moved to New York, I’d get it in Chinatown.’ She was like, ‘That is the fragrance.’”

Ratajkowski, however, says she was pretty inexperienced with the beauty world when she was first starting out. “My first beauty product was something terrible, probably sparkly eye shadow from Limited Too,” she recently told Glamour. “I failed so much with beauty when I was younger because I would just let people do whatever they wanted glam-wise. Hair and makeup artists made me look insane, totally insane. But it’s kind of how I learned my face in a lot of ways and learned what colors look good on me, nothing too pink on my lips, and stuff like that.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

