Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

If you think Emily Ratajkowski, you know, the supermodel, bestselling author, and mom Emily Ratajkowski, lounges in tattered sweats and old 5K T-shirts, you may be right (she's got the range, after all, wearing everything from fresh-off-the-runway couture to cargo pants and Vans sneakers), but her latest Instagram carousel shows her in a decidedly more glam kickback 'fit.

In the moody shots, EmRata wore a super-plunging black one-piece from her clothing line, Inamorata (she tagged it just in case you're wondering). The stealthy, all-black suit included a halter neckline and high-cut silhouette. She showed off her hair, too, which had her signature bangs split to the sides. Her makeup included pinky lips, heavy blush, and big, bold brows.

"Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu," she wrote alongside the snaps (giving us mere mortals one way to get supermodel-caliber hair) before shouting out her hairstylist, NYC's Jenna Perry. "And to the legend @jennaperryhair."

Just before today's laid-back shoot, EmRata showed off in a Burberry slip that she's worn before. She wore it in a carousel of dreamy shots from home, but she previously wore the outfit to take on the mean streets of New York City, according to Cosmopolitan. While she didn't go over the top to accessorize the look at home (save for a simple necklace), she added black cowboy boots, bold cat-eye shades, and silver jewelry when she wore the look outdoors.

And to prove that she really does have the range, she also got glammed up in a spotlight-stealing LBD for an appearance in London alongside her bestie Rita Ora.



