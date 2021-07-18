Emily Ratajkowski Clapped Back at Critics Who Say She's a "Shitty" Mom

Emily Ratajkowski just took on her mommy shamers, and she didn't hold back.

On Friday, the model posted to her Instagram Stories to respond to the "awful remarks" that have been made on her photos with her four-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — according to Us Weekly. "We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney [Spears] and calling her a bad mom," she wrote, referencing when Spears was previously scrutinized for driving with her baby in her lap when she first became a mom. "We talk about how we have to 'do better' as a culture. Meanwhile my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don't deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all."

She continued, "I don't care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it's incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they're a shitty mother."

EmRata's comments come one month after she was criticized for the way in which she held her baby, with people calling out the fact that she wasn't supporting her son's head properly. And even before she gave birth, Ratajkowski was accused of getting lip injections while pregnant.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Ab-Baring Cutout Dress to Tribeca Film Festival

"You can't even get injections when you're pregnant," she wrote in response to the rumors."A woman's blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."