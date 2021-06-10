Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds 3-Month-Old Son Sly During Tropical Birthday Getaway

emily ratajkowski/instagram Emily Ratajkowski

There's no vacationing from breastfeeding!

Emily Ratajkowski has been soaking up the sun on her fabulous Turks and Caicos getaway for the past few days, sharing non-stop photos and videos of the tropical trip with her 27.6 million followers on Instagram.

But between the dips in the ocean, dance parties, dolphin sightings, and continuous outfit changes, the new mom has also been breastfeeding son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo, whom she welcomed in March with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Want proof? Look no further than the gallery of photos Ratajkowski uploaded on Wednesday, which included shots of the multi-tasking mom feeding her baby boy.

One photo showed a close-up of Ratajkowski's chest as little Sly fed (that picture also showed off a hand-made necklace she wore that read "Apollo" in lettered beads, as well as a gold necklace that read "Sylvester").

Another pic was snapped as Ratajkowski lounged on a day bed, dressed in a woven bucket hat and sunglasses as she breastfed Sly, who wore an orange hat adorned with blue dolphins.

In a video of moments from her trip, Ratajkowski was seen rocking Sly in her arms as she fed him.

emily ratajkowski/instagram

Ratajkowski previously revealed that since welcoming Sly, she's "always breastfeeding."

"If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she wrote on Instagram in April, sharing a pair of photos of herself sitting on a bed feeding Sly.

Ratajkowski's trip to the Turks and Caicos appears to be a birthday celebration (the actress turned 30 on Monday).

Over the weekend, she shared some photos of herself wearing an orange and blue bikini while holding Sly, who sported matching swim trunks.

"Bday eve with the dream vacation partner," she wrote in the caption.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in New York City in 2018, and announced her pregnancy in October.

Though she's uploaded several photos of Sly since his birth, she's since to reveal his face.