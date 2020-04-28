Emily Ratajkowski reveals unusual beauty secret behind her glowing quarantine skin

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed the beauty secret behind her glowing skin is a product containing snail secretion. (Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski never fails to impress with her glamorous ensembles, and flawless skin.

The 28-year-old actor has finally revealed her beauty secrets to achieve a radiant complexion, as she has admitted she suffered from “quarantine skin” at the start of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gone Girl star shared the skincare products she swears by in a since deleted post on her Instagram Stories, which lasts on the photo-sharing platform for 24 hours.

Speaking in a clip, she said: “My skin freaked out at the beginning of quarantine.

“I use this amazing snail product, and then I put a retinol on and this delicious [Dr. Loretta] serum after.”

The “snail product” Ratajkowski referred to was COSRX Advanced Snail M96 Mucin Power Essence.

The key ingredient in the K-Beauty item is snail mucin, which works to lift bacteria that sits on the dermis and causes acne or breakouts.

Ratajkowski’s go-to skincare item not only cleanses the skin, but also claims to repair damaged skin, reduce any redness, pigmentation and acne scarring.

It also improves elasticity, as well as boost hydration to nourish dehydrated skin.

The lightweight serum is also vegan, with 96% of the insect secretion.

COSRX Snail Mucin Power Essence has been dermatologically tested, is hypoallergenic, which means it is unlikely to cause any allergic reactions and is suitable for all skin types.

Ratajkowski is not the only one who is fan of the product, as customers have also rated the solution highly.

The COSRX Snail Mucin Power Essence has received over 70% worth of five star reviews, with some hailing it an “amazing product”.

One shopper’s review read: “Amazing stuff, great for problem skin acne / rosacea. Five pumps for my face and neck the second I get out if the shower and that's it, I don't need anything else for the whole day. Break outs have reduced to almost nothing and redness is diminished.”

Another shared: “Absolutely amazing! Glowing skin is mine for the first time since this awful menopause.”