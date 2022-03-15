This Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Snail Serum Is Half-Off for the Next 24 Hours

ulta 21 days toner sale

Ulta/ InStyle

Snail mucin may sound like an odd ingredient to include in skincare, but the benefits it offers are, in fact, numerous. A bodily secretion of snails, mucin has become quite popular for its ability to boost elasticity, treat cystic acne and redness, and moisturize dry skin. While products containing the ingredient are still limited, one beloved option is the Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Essence, which happens to be 50 percent off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale — but only for the next 24 hours.

The skin-soothing toner primarily contains snail mucin (the retrieval of which is not harmful to the snails, according to the brand), alongside hyaluronic acid and arginine, an antioxidant-rich amino acid. While it's geared towards dehydrated and aging complexions, all skin types can reap transformative results through daily application. In fact, the hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested formula is considered a "game changer" amongst Ulta reviewers for its ability to quickly tackle multiple concerns, including fading dark spots, repairing a damaged skin barrier, and softening fine lines around the eyes and mouth.

snail cream

Courtesy

Shop now: $13 (Originally $25); ulta.com

Emily Ratajkowski is also a fan: In 2020, she posted the Cosrx Snail Mucin on her Instagram story, along with other products she used to treat her "freaked out" skin during quarantine. Aside from the supermodel seal of approval, the product's devoted following is even more evident in the reviews section: "best thing that ever happened to my skin," "changed and rescued my skin," and "worth the hype" are only a handful of the glowing comments left by real-life users.

What's more, one person reported such a "drastic reduction in facial redness," after two weeks of use that they now feel comfortable wearing a lighter, tinted moisturizer in lieu of foundation. "It's difficult to find a skincare product that's effective, reasonably priced, and lives up to its hype online, but this one undoubtedly does all three of those things," they wrote.

Story continues

RELATED: This $27 At-Home Keratin Treatment Made My Dry Strands Silky Soft After One Use

Snag the skin-healing serum for just $13 today in Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, and while you're at it, consider the matching Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream, that's also half-off. But remember, you have only 24 hours before the prices go back up.

snail cream

Courtesy

Shop now: $13 (Originally $26); ulta.com