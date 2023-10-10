The Emily Ratajkowski-Approved With Jéan Rose Top Is Back

Ever since Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in With Jéan's Rose top, the sultry item has quickly become a closet staple for It girls everywhere.

After selling out almost instantly, the now iconic halter top is back and better, arriving in a myriad of shades. Appearing in its classic red hue, the midriff-baring top welcomes an ultra-feminine baby pink, alongside new shades of angelic white, khaki and black. As its name suggests, the center flower makes the item perfect for date night, while its effortlessly cool silhouette renders it versatile enough for casual outings where you may or may not run into your ex. The Cheek short also accompanies the must-have top, creating the perfect two-piece set.

Ranging in size from XS -- XL, the Rose top is priced at $149 USD, while the Cheek short is $89 USD. Both are now available on With Jéan's online store. Take a closer look in the gallery above.