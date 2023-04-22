Emily Ratajkowski Addresses that Harry Styles Make-Out Video

DANNY MOLOSHOK

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about that video of her making out with Harry Styles which went viral last month. Speaking with Spanish Vogue, the actress said she “didn’t expect” the video to leak and rebuffed the idea that she and Styles’ recent ex, Olivia Wilde, are feuding.

Last month, video footage leaked of Styles and Ratajkowski locking lips in Toyko. Ratajkowski is currently divorcing her ex of four years, embattled producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, while Styles and Wilde broke up last November.

Speaking with Spanish Vogue reporter Eva Blanco Medina, Ratajkowski said, “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship. So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

Ratajkowski also commented on what Blanco Medina described as the media’s tendency to perpetuate “the narrative of female confrontation.” The actress first referred to the recent controversy surrounding a 23-year-old Instagram model who said she had a year-long affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine before pivoting back to Wilde. (Levine denied the affair last fall but admitted he’d “crossed the line.”)

“I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl,” Ratajkowski said, noting that as the person in an actual relationship, Levine was really the one with “obligations” to meet.

“I feel bad for Olivia,” Ratajkowski added, “because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

Emily Ratajkowski says she feels bad for Harry Styles’ ex, Olivia Wilde. Getty

After the kissing video went public, the expected headlines followed; Ratajkowski, who reportedly mingled with Wilde just weeks before the kiss at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, was said to be “begging” for Wilde’s forgiveness. When asked if her supposed beef with Wilde is “not real,” Ratajkowski replied, “That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.”

Story continues

In spite of the leaked video, however, it sounds like Ratajkowski doesn’t plan to limit her personal life for the sake of privacy any time soon. While some celebrities hire security teams and avoid excessively public outings, Ratajkowski said, “I want to keep squeezing New York, a place I had always fantasized about.”

“This means that articles, tweets or TikToks will be made about my personal life in an imprecise way,” the actress said, “but today it is worth it because I prefer to have freedom.”

At this point, Ratajkowski told Spanish Vogue that her life mostly revolves around her son and her work. That said, her biggest privacy concerns now center around her child.

“It is complex to explain our relationship with the paparazzi,” Ratajkowski said. “I don’t want you to be afraid of them. But, at the same time, he has to know that they are not his friends. If something were to happen to him, they wouldn’t run to protect him. I’m sure they’d take a photo before.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.