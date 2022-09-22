Emily Ratajkowski Accessorized a Pair of Insanely Low-Rise Pants With a Black String Thong

All of the cool girls are doing it.

On today’s episode of ‘What Can’t Emily Ratajkowski Positively Rock?,’ the supermodel decided to take inspiration from the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid (aka fellow street style royalty) by styling her outfit around something most of us wouldn’t dare: her underwear.

On Thursday, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing the controversial trend while out and about during Milan Fashion Week. Ever the cool girl, EmRata sported a pair of white pants covered in a gold chain print slung dangerously low on her hips for the occasion, leaving a corner of her black string thong on full display. The model paired the bottoms with a simple black long-sleeve top and all-black accessories comprised of a shoulder bag, rectangular-shaped sunglasses, and strappy sandals.

Emily’s casual outing comes just days after her comments on Adam Levine’s cheating scandal with Instagram model Sumner Stroh went viral. The model — who reportedly dealt with a cheating scandal of her own before separating from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClurd, earlier this year — shared her opinions on the affair on TikTok just hours after Levine publicly denied cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo.

“I’m going to try not to go the fuck off right now,” Ratajkowski started. “I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.”

She continued, “The power dynamic is so skewed, it's ridiculous. Like, it's predatory, it's manipulative, I can't imagine … Also, if you're the one in the relationship, you're the one who's obligated to be loyal. So, the whole 'Other woman, they're to blame' [critique]? That's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart.”

