Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Responds To Backlash

Netflix's Emily in Paris has caused quite a stir since it landed on the streamer two weeks ago. From the day it dropped it had fans divided, and now series star Lucas Bravo has responded to criticism after the show was hit with increased backlash last week. And his response is not what you would expect.

Despite the fact the show has been sitting in Netflix's top ten ever since its release two weeks ago, the backlash to Emily in Paris really ramped up last week after critics began sharing their (not so positive) opinions of the show, and amid Netflix cancellations of much-loved show series GLOW. Now, Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel (as if you didn't know) has responded to criticism by kind of agreeing with it.

'I think they're right, in a way,' he explained when asked about negative comments from French critics. 'We're portraying cliches and we're portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods. A lifetime wouldn't be enough to know everything that's going on in Paris.

'It's an entire world in a city,' he told Cosmopolitan US. 'At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn't understand the fact that it's just one vision. They're like, "Oh, this is not what Paris is." Of course. Paris is many things.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Bravo dropped a few hints about a possible second series of the show, suggesting that we haven't see the end of the Emily x Gabriel x Camille love triangle.

'We planted a few seeds about different characters,' he said. 'Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she's like, "I'm not sorry." And then when they're in bed, and I'm liking the picture, it's all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.'

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now.

