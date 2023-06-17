Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Another season of Emily in Paris has passed us by and we're already begging for the next season already. Why is this show so addictive? That's a story for another day. Somehow, this show leaves us with more questions than we have after an episode of House of the Dragon, although to be fair, most of our questions about Emily in Paris are about the clothes. On another note, House of the Dragon might be more realistic than Emily in Paris.

The Emily in Paris season three finale was quite explosive. There were no literal explosives, just…a canceled wedding, breakups, a pregnancy announcement, and more. It was the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, and we will be impatiently awaiting what's to come in season four until it drops on Netflix. While you wait for season four, you might as well digest all of the information about it that you can, and for that you've come to the right place. It's not Paris (it's just a blog on the Internet) but we're trying, here!

We don't know too many details about season four just yet, but what we do know is that whatever Emily Cooper is doing, she will be doing it in style.

Read on for everything we know about season four of Emily in Paris.

Has Emily In Paris been renewed yet? In January 2022, following the premiere of the show's second season, Emily in Paris was renewed for seasons three and four at the same time.

Though Netflix shows—even those that have been relatively well-received—are known for getting abruptly canceled after just one or two seasons, you can rest easy in knowing that a fourth season is guaranteed.

When is the premiere date? We know, per Variety, that seasons three and four of Emily in Paris were filmed back-to-back, but there is not a confirmed premiere date for season four yet, so all we have to go on at the moment are some educated guesses. Seasons two and three of Emily In Paris both premiered right before Christmas, so if we had to place a bet, we'd say look out for a late December premiere date in 2023. But given the back-to-back shooting schedule, it's possible that season four could premiere earlier than that.

Who is in the season four cast? Lily Collins will be back as the titular Emily Cooper, and there have been no announced shakeups to any of the rest of the regular cast. More importantly, we're keeping our eyes open for any new characters that might be introduced. Another love interest perhaps? When in Paris, one can never have too many. The only cast member whose return is unlikely is Kate Walsh, since her character, Madeline, returned to Chicago in season three.

In a recent interview with Glamour, creator Darren Star said that he is not opposed to having Kim Cattrall join the show. “Under the right circumstances, definitely," he said. "But I'm not a big believer in just stunt casting for the purpose of stunt casting. And for Kim as well, a role that feels like it's the right thing for her to do. But I definitely feel like she would bring some great energy into the series.”

Cattrall attended the season three premiere, fueling rumors that she's joined the series, although she was nowhere to be seen in season three.

What is season four about? It's safe to assume that season four will deal with the aftermath of the events of the season three finale. Star was intentionally vague about the details with Glamour as plans are still in the early stages. “There are definitely some ideas,” he said. “There's nothing I want to tease, but there are definitely some ideas. It sort of turned over the ship a little bit, in terms of the characters and the relationships.”

In an interview with TV Guide, Starr said, “Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other," the creator said. "Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.”

Emily is heading to Rome. During Netflix's live Tudum event on June 17, Collins couldn't tease much about the fourth season, but she did tell viewers to prepare for a “Roman holiday.” Will this be just an episode-long adventure or should we start calling the show Emily in Italy? It's unclear, but Collins did promise that “Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris.”

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour