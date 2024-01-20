‘Emily In Paris’: Lily Collins Reveals Emily’s New Look For Season 4 As Production Starts; Ashley Park Expected To Join Cast After Medical Scare

“Trauma bangs” are gone. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins confirmed on Instagram today that the cast of the popular Netflix comedy series have reconvened in Paris to begin production on the strike-delayed Season 4. Posing with the script for Episode 401, Collins revealed a hairstyle that harkens back to the first two seasons. In Episode 301, Emily famously chopped off her hair for what her BFF Mindy (Ashley Park) called “trauma bangs.” (You can watch the official Emily’s Trauma Bangs video below.) Emily sported the bangs for the entire season.

In her post, Collins referenced the long delay for Season 4, which was supposed to start filming last summer but was pushed to January by the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?!”, Collins wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of herself with the first episode script. “Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good.”

The same day Collins posted on Emily In Paris‘ return to production, series co-star Park revealed on X that she is recuperating from critical septic shock, a severe form of sepsis in which the body overreacts to an infection, she suffered while vacationing in Thailand with fellow Emily in Paris cast member Paul Forman.

According to sources, Park is recovering well and is expected to join soon Season 4 production, which has not been affected.

Collins hinted at the upcoming reunion in her reaction to Park’s post today. Wrote Collins, “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Emily in Paris follows Collins’ eponymous character, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, after she lands her dream job in Paris.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

