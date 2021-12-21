'Emily in Paris' Launches Its First Fashion Collaboration

The ultra-kitschy and colorful Emily in Paris has released its first-ever fashion collection in partnership with My Beachy Side. Now true fans and cringe-watchers alike can imitate the main character’s quintessentially bold style.

“Emily’s fashion sense is unapologetic and original with a sense of humor. She is only interested in being herself and maintaining her individuality,” says creator Darren Star in an interview with Vogue.

The collaboration captures the decadence and indulgence of balmy nights on vacation, designed for the self-assured woman to put her own spin on the classic French girl style.

“A season two storyline presented us with an opportunity for an organic partnership with My Beachy Side, whose collection captures the relaxed glamor and joie de vivre of the south of France. It expresses an entirely different look for our characters --vacation chic,” Star adds.

As effervescent and joyful as the range of garments is, the capsule includes a socially responsible component. Turkish label My Beachy Side is a no-waste brand and is led by female artisans who have limited access to economic opportunities. Founder Gamze Ates says her colleagues "are true artisans."

Featuring seaside-inspired crochet bralettes and fringed ocean-hued maxi dresses, each piece in the collection is hand-knitted or crocheted, embodying sun-soaked summers in the South of France.

Sartorial standouts include the versatile Poisson dress, carefully hand-crafted with nautical creatures and the L'eau jumpsuit, a delightfully campy sailor one-piece perfect for shore-side adventures. The collection is available for purchase on My Beachy Side's website.

Emily in Paris returns to Netflix for Season 2 on December 22. Revisit the trailer below.