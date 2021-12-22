Emily in Paris filming locations: all the places to visit from the Netflix series

Photo credit: Netflix

As temperatures drop and you know what lingers, The second series of Netflix's perfectly light-hearted comedy Emily in Paris is like a much-needed hug. And, now that it's finally landed on the streamer we're ready to binge while pining after a Parisian adventure of our own. Just like last year, Emily in Paris is still exactly what we need right now: pure, blissful escapism.

And anyway, Paris is the real star of the show. While you might not feel inclined to hop on a Eurostar right now (or perhaps you do!), we’ll soon be heading to the capital quicker than you can say ‘bonjour’. So, here are all the show's locations to visit when you do...

Emily In Paris filming locations

Sightseeing

First off, Emily’s old-yet-characterful apartment on the fifth (not fourth) floor lies on Place d L’Estrapade Square in the 5th arrondissement. Take a look at these Latin Quarter Airbnb apartments if you want the same vibe.

Close by is Jardin du Luxembourg where Emily goes for her early morning jogs. It’s a 25-hectare park with gardens, fountain and ponds and a gorgeous pavilion - definitely a great spot for a picnic in the summer.

Photo credit: Netflix

Her office lies above Galerie Patrick Fourtin in Place de Valois, close to Jardin Du Palais Royale, another stunning park where she meets new bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) - a nanny who speaks fluent English and knows her way around the city.

The scene where the model walks naked on a bridge as part of a controversial new ad campaign is at Pont Alexandre III, one of the most magnificent bridges in Paris. It's always worth taking a stroll across for the ‘gram.

Photo credit: Netflix

One of the most memorable locations in the series is Palais Garnier where Emily hot foots to the ballet (wearing that black dress and sky-high heels) with high brow Thomas. She quickly discovers he’s a total snob who doesn’t want to watch Swan Lake while she tries to woo a fashion client so, after giving him the finger, she gets the client and enjoys the ballet. Win win.



Atelier des Lumières

Back in series 1 Emily and her pals visit a digital exhibition at Atelier des Lumières - an immersive look at Vincent van Gogh's work. It's 35-minute light and sound show featuring over 2000 moving pictures, and yeah, it looks pretty cool.

Photo credit: Netflix

Villefranche-sur-Mer

Season 2 picks up exactly where season 1 left off, with Emily running round Paris trying to take her mind off a certain someone. In order to do so, she heads for a trip away with the ever-handsome Mathieu to the South of France. In the story the pair head to St Tropez, but in reality these scenes are mostly filming in a tranquil fishing town around an hour and a half east of St Tropez called Villefranche-sur-Mer.

Photo credit: Getty Images

We can see why, the picturesque town is everything you want the South of France to be, and it's well worth a visit if you're in the mood for al fresco white wine and, well... happiness.

Château de Sonnay

Some scenes were filmed in this 13th century castle, which is truly as grand as it sounds.

Eating & Drinking

Boulangerie Moderne by Thierry Rabineau

For pain au chocolat that will make you ‘petite mort’, hit up this artisanal bakery on Rue Des Fosses Saint Jacques. So tasty, Emily even cuts short her beloved morning run to taste the goods.

Photo credit: netflix

Le Maison Rose

Set in hip Montmartre, Emily and Mindy eat at a table on the pavement outside this gorgeous little pink-walled, green-shuttered corner restaurant. It trades on its reputation for fresh, seasonal food like salmon in garlic saffron aioli and cheesecake with seasonal fruits, and it's a total find for food, setting and ambiance.

Photo credit: Netflix

Café de Flore

One of the most famous cafes in the city, this Art Deco beauty is were Emily quietly knocks back vin and people-watches with intellectual love interest Thomas. You’ll find it at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Germain and you might also be interested to know it was a gathering spot for artists and writers in the 30s and 40s, like Picasso and Simone de Beauvoir. There are still philosophy debates there on occasion.

Les Deux Comperes

When she can’t get a table at Le Grand Véfour, Emily thinks on her feet and begs chef neighbour Gabriel to open his restaurant after hours for an exclusive dinner. It’s called Les Deux Comperes in the series, but in real life it’s actually Italian bistro Terra Nera.

Photo credit: Netflix

Le Grand Véfour

The Michelin-starred, high end restaurant Emily tries and fails to get a reservation for is worth a visit if you have the time and money. It dates back to the 18th century, has red banquets, gold leaf and foie gras on the menu.

Ahh, get us to Paris already.





