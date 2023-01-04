'Emily In Paris' Fans All Have The Same Opinion About Alfie

Netflix

Warning: This article contains Emily In Paris season three spoilers.

Emily in Paris fans have had all Christmas and New Year to come to terms with that unexpected season three finale. ICYMI, Emily and co headed to Camille's family's chateau in Champagne to celebrate her and Gabriel's engagement, but things took an unexpected turn when she broke off the nuptials as the pair were about to say their 'I do's'.



Announcing to everyone that Gabriel is in love with Emily, plus Gabriel revealing in the closing scenes that Camille is pregnant, it was a lot for fans to unpack. But aside from being in complete shock at the chain of events, viewers all had this one opinion in common - that Alfie didn't deserve any of it.

'They did so bad with Alfie tho. The guy got caught in the mess he deserves better. #EmilyInParis,' one fan wrote as another typed: 'I’m upset with how wrong they did Alfie in this last season of Emily in Paris.'

They did so bad with Alfie tho😭😭 The guy got caught in the mess 😭 he deserves better 😭😭 #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/nBDBdnin8U — Radhika🦋 . fan account (@moranacaineloml) December 24, 2022

I’m upset with how wrong they did Alfie in this last season of emily in paris — Stephanie 🌻 (@stephdlu) December 31, 2022

A third viewer shared a classic Cassie x Euphoria scene to document the dramatic ending, expressing how they had been rooting for Emily and Alfie the entire season as a fourth person wrote: 'The more I watch Emily in Paris, the more I realise Emily does not deserve Alfie.'

me after emily said she was always in love with gabriel after i was rooting for her & alfie the entire season #EmilyInParis #EmilyInParis3 #EmilyInParisSeason3 pic.twitter.com/TEh3mkWK0O — samy (fan acc) (@WTFCHARLl) December 24, 2022

The more I watch Emily in Paris, the more I realize Emily does not deserve Alfie 😓 — Azra 🌙 (@Azra_K98) January 2, 2023

While it's common knowledge that there'll be a season 4, this bombshell makes us wonder whether Alfie will make a return next series.

Granted, he now works for Antoine at Maison Lavaux and has a bunch of friends and a new flat in the capital, but who knows whether he'll head back to London now that his future in Paris isn't 100% certain?

Here's hoping the Emily in Paris writers figure out a way to keep Alfie in the storyline, because it seems the fans have spoken...

