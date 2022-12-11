Emily in Paris ' Ashley Park Says Fans Approached Her at Super Bowl Requesting Videos for Their Wives

Ashley Park has garnered quite a bit of a following for her work in Emily in Paris.

The actress, 31, said she never expected to get recognized for her work on the Netflix show — which is entering its third season — at the Super Bowl, of all places.

"You would think that this show has a certain demographic, but I went to the Super Bowl in L.A. and didn't think anyone would know who I was," said Park in an interview with The Sunday Times. "I've never had more middle-aged men come up to me and say, 'Um, hey, my wife watched the show, but then I watched it without her. Can you just send a video to my wife?' It was funny."

Netflix confirmed the renewal of Emily in Paris for its third and fourth season in January, which means the public will be able to see Park, along with series lead Lily Collins, in their respective roles as Mindy and Emily a little longer.

RELATED: Ashley Park Wants Women to Feel 'Empowered' in Her New Rent the Runway Holiday Collection

The synopsis for the third season of the show explains that Emily will find herself "at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life" and will "have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life."

The release hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" as she continues to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

As for Park, she recently got candid in a cover story for SHAPE's first digital issue about adopting a healthy lifestyle following her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis when she was 15.

RELATED: Ashley Park Talks Her Friendship with Lily Collins and 'Being Present with Each Other'

"Once cancer physically left my body, I made it my mission to not let it affect my life," she said. "I didn't want it to define me. People were so worried about me, and I became the person that was like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me. I am going to go after what I want and just do it.'"

Park said she used the inspiration to push her to perform up to eight or nine shows a week on Broadway for shows like The King and I, Mamma Mia!, and Mean Girls early on in her career, and she learned that she needed to take care of her health to push toward her dreams even harder.

"When you're performing so much, you realize that your body is your vessel — it's your instrument," she said. "So, you have to treat it as such and really take care of it."

She said she has done activities to stay active like yoga, running, Pilates, and dancing, while she focuses on moving "every day."

"That can be hard with my filming schedule, so I've learned that to stay motivated, I have to adjust what type of physical activity can fit into my life at any given moment," she explained.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 21.

