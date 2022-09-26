'Emily In Paris' Announces Season 3 Premiere With Adorably Trivial Trailer

This is what passes for a hair-raising plot on “Emily in Paris,” and fans wouldn’t have it any other way:

Emily, played by Lily Collins, announces in a Season 3 teaser, which Netflix dropped Saturday, (watch it below) that something “is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

The 45-second clip suggests she might be referring to choosing between love interests Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but it could be more monumental than that: Her bangs, after some DIY trimming in front of the mirror.

“They’re just bangs,” she says defensively. “Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything’s fine.”

Emily, the fashion-plate Chicago marketing wonk who annoys and charms French people in the light-as-meringue comedy, begins new challenges to avoid being labeled ringarde on Dec. 21 on Netflix ― and we can’t wait.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

