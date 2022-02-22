Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC to front new podcast

Caroline Davies
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Global/PA</span>
Photograph: Global/PA

Newsnight presenter and outgoing North America editor will join media group Global and also host LBC radio show


The BBC is losing two of its leading broadcasters as the Newsnight presenter, Emily Maitlis, and outgoing North America editor, Jon Sopel, announced they are leaving the corporation to join media group Global.

The two will front a new podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website.

Maitlis has served as the lead presenter on Newsnight, while Sopel was formerly the broadcaster’s North America editor. The two also host the BBC’s popular Americast podcast about US politics.

Maitlis said: “We are just so delighted to be launching this brand new podcast – which will build on everything we’ve achieved with Americast over the last few years – and it will find new audiences and a new home with Global. I couldn’t be more excited.”

She tweeted: “It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love and we are so thrilled Global is giving us the opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.”

She added: “Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleague everything.”

Sopel said: “I’m delighted to be joining Global with my great friend and colleague, Emily Maitlis. We’ve been blown away by the reception for Americast, and are so excited that Global has given us the opportunity to build on this success by creating this innovative news podcast. This is an unmissable opportunity.”

He tweeted: “Some work news: @maitlis and I are going to launch a brand, spanking new podcast with @global. We’re excited to be working with them on this innovative project. Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often. But am sad to leave the BBC, which has been home for so long.

“Of course, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after nearly four decades, and have loved my time there – particularly the last seven years as North America editor. I leave with nothing but good feelings towards the corporation and wish all the best to my colleagues and friends there.”

The move will see the two working with Dino Sofos, founder and CEO of audio production company Persephonica, and the former head of BBC News Podcasts and created Brexitcast, Newscast and Americast. He tweeted: “Can’t wait to be reunited with these broadcasting legends as exec producer on this milestone moment for podcasting.”

